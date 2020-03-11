Bank of Russia issues commemorative coins of precious and base metals (11.03.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

On 12 March 2020, the Bank of Russia will issue the following commemorative coins:

— a silver proof coin in the denomination of 25 rubles ‘Antonievo-Siysky Monastery of the Holy Trinity, Arkhangelsk Region’ of the Architectural Monuments of Russia series;

— base metal coins in the denomination of 25 rubles of the Weapons of the Great Victory (Weapons Designers) series: Weapons Designer Sergey Ilyushin, Weapons Designer Semyon Lavochkin, Weapons Designer Mikhail Loginov, Weapons Designer Andrei Tupolev, Weapons Designer Alexander Yakovlev.

Description of the precious metal coin:

The silver proof coin in the denomination of 25 rubles (fine metal content 155.5 g, fineness 925) has a round shape and is 60.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coin have a relief rim around the circumference.

The obverse of the coin features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation and the inscriptions: ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION), ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the coin denomination ‘25 РУБЛЕЙ’ (25 RUBLES), the year of issue ‘2020 г.’ (2020), the chemical symbol of the metal according to the D.I. Mendeleyev Periodic System of Elements, the fineness, the trade mark of the Saint Petersburg Mint and the fine metal content.

The reverse of the coin (Catalogue No. 5115-0153) bears a relief image of the Antonievo-Siysky Monastery of the Holy Trinity and the inscriptions ‘СВЯТО-ТРОИЦКИЙ АНТОНИЕВО-СИЙСКИЙ МОНАСТЫРЬ’ (ANTONIEVO-SIYSKY MONASTERY OF THE HOLY TRINITY) at the top along the circumference and ‘АРХАНГЕЛЬСКАЯ ОБЛАСТЬ’ (ARKHANGELSK REGION) at the bottom in two lines.

The edge of the coin is reeded.

The coin is minted in proof quality.

1,000 coins have been minted.

Description of the base metal coins:

The coins have a round shape and are 27.0 mm in diameter.

The obverse and reverse sides of the coins have a relief rim around the circumference.

The edges of the coins are reeded.

The obverse of the coins features a relief image of the national emblem of the Russian Federation, an inscription above it along the upper circumference ‘РОССИЙСКАЯ ФЕДЕРАЦИЯ’ (RUSSIAN FEDERATION) framed with paired diamonds on both sides, the Moscow mint trademark on the right, and a three-line inscription in the centre of the coins under the national emblem ‘БАНК РОССИИ’ (BANK OF RUSSIA), the coin denomination ‘25 РУБЛЕЙ’ (25 RUBLES), and the year of issue ‘2020 г.’ (2020).

The reverse:

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Sergey Ilyushin’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0047) bears a relief image of the IL-2 ground-attack aircraft and the inscription‘ИЛ-2’ (IL-2) on the right; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘С.В. ИЛЬЮШИН’ (Sergey Ilyushin) at the bottom;

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Semyon Lavochkin’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0048) bears a relief image of the La-5 fighter aircraft and the inscription‘ЛА-5’ (LA-5) on the left; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘С.А. ЛАВОЧКИН’ (Semyon Lavochkin) at the bottom;

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Mikhail Loginov’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0049) bears a relief image of the anti-tank gun model 1937 and the inscription ‘ПТП ОБРАЗЦА 1937 г.’ (ANTI-TANK GUN M1937) underneath on the left; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘М.Н. ЛОГИНОВ’ (Mikhail Loginov) at the bottom;

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Andrei Tupolev’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0050) bears a relief image of the Tu-2 frontline bomber aircraft and the inscription‘ТУ-2’ (TU-2) on the right; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘А.Н. ТУПОЛЕВ’ (Andrei Tupolev) at the bottom;

— of the coin ‘Weapons Designer Alexander Yakovlev’ (Catalogue No. 5015-0051) bears a relief image of the Yak-9 fighter aircraft and the inscription‘ЯК-9’ (YAK-9) on the right; along the circumference there are the inscriptions ‘ОРУЖИЕ ВЕЛИКОЙ ПОБЕДЫ’ (Weapons of the Great Victory) at the top and ‘А.С. ЯКОВЛЕВ’ (Alexander Yakovlev) at the bottom.

One million of each coin have been minted.

The new coins are legal tender of the Russian Federation and its acceptance for all kinds of payments at their face value is mandatory, without any restrictions.

11 March 2020

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI