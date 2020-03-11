Greetings to the 25th Open Russian Festival of Animated Film

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“For many years, your forum has been held in Suzdal and has always delighted local residents and guests of this ancient city with its full and exciting programmes and meetings with well-known filmmakers. It is important that recognised masters of this genre and novices are united by their shared passion and sincere wish to preserve and add to the fine traditions of Russian animation art.

I am sure that the 25th festival will be a major memorable event in the cultural life of our country. And, of course, it will provide a wonderful opportunity to discuss professional issues, new artistic ideas and projects in an amicable and informal atmosphere.”

