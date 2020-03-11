Meeting with Vyacheslav Volodin and Viktor Medvedchuk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The discussion focused on the idea of a parliamentary dimension of the Normandy format.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Medvedchuk, you once told me about your idea of creating a parliamentary dimension of the Normandy format, and Mr Volodin has recently reminded me about this. I believe it is a good idea. We discussed this idea some time ago; I do not remember exactly when it was.

Of course, I believe that this would be quite appropriate, if members of parliament in Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France support what is being done at the executive level. I strongly hope that you will succeed, with support from the Administration of the Ukrainian President. For our part, we are ready to join this project at any time.

I also know about the attitude of our French and German colleagues to this idea. I can only wish you success.

To be continued.

MIL OSI