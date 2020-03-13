Greetings on 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre and first cosmonaut team

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“We are celebrating a history-making event – the establishment of the Cosmonaut Training Centre and the formation of the first team of Soviet cosmonauts 60 years ago, in 1960. It marked the countdown to the first spaceflight made by Yuri Gagarin, who blazed the trail to the stars. We take pride in the fact that humankind’s daring dream of conquering the Universe materialised in our country.

This celebration is a wonderful opportunity to commemorate the many generations of cosmonauts, scientists, designers, medics and other outstanding professionals who were fully committed to their jobs and the Fatherland. Their courage, talent and selflessness created the foundation of the powerful potential of our space industry and the glorious chronicle of its victories and achievements.

I am certain that the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre will continue to preserve and build up the wonderful traditions of predecessors and will also make a major contribution to the strengthening of Russia’s prestige as a space power.”

