Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

13-03-2020

On March 13, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

The Minister and the Secretary discussed the results of the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State to Belarus on February 1, 2020.

The parties also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, regional and international agenda, including energy security.

MIL OSI