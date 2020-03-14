Law on amendment to Russian Federation Constitution

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law was approved by the State Duma and the Federation Council on March 11, 2020, and as of March 14, 2020, has been approved by legislative (representative) bodies of 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The Law on amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organisation and Performance of Public Authority, stipulates amendments to Chapters 3–8 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation to improve the organisation and performance of public authority as an instrument to achieve constitutionally relevant goals that arise from provisions of chapters 1 and 2 of the Constitution.

The law, in particular, provides for the following.

The Russian Federation guarantees respect for and protection of working persons. The state also guarantees that the minimum wage shall be not less than the average subsistence rate for working-age people across Russia.

The pension system shall be developed on the basis of the principles of universality, justice and solidarity of generations. Mandatory indexation of pensions shall be implemented at least once a year.

The Russian Federation guarantees mandatory social insurance, targeted social support, and indexation of social benefits and other social payments.

Children are a priority of Russia’s national policy. The Russian Federation ensures the priority of family education. In case family education is not possible, the state undertakes parental obligations towards such children.

The state undertakes the obligation to support and protect culture as a unique heritage of Russia’s multi-ethnic nation.

To be continued.

