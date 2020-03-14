The President issues inquiry to Constitutional Court

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Pursuant to Article 3 of the Law of the Russian Federation amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation No. 1‑FKZ dated March 14, 2020 On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects in the Organisation and Performance of Public Authority, I hereby request the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation to issue a ruling on the conformity with Chapters 1, 2 and 9 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation of provisions from the Law amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation that have not yet come into force, as well as on the conformity with the Constitution of the Russian Federation of the procedure for enacting Article 1 of the said Law amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Legislative assemblies in 85 constituent entities of the Russian Federation have approved the Law amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Article 1 of the Law amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation provides for amending Chapters 3 through 8 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation in order to improve the organisation and performance of public authority. Article 3 of the Law amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation stipulates that these amendments will come into force only if approved by a national vote. Article 2 of the Law amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation sets forth the modalities for organising and holding a national vote to approve the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with Article 136 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, amendments to the provisions of Chapters 3 through 8 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation shall be adopted in accordance with the procedure established for the adoption of federal constitutional laws and shall come into force after they have been approved by legislative authorities of at least two thirds of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with Paragraphs 1 and 2 of Article 3 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the multinational people of the Russian Federation is the bearer of its sovereignty and the sole source of power in the Russian Federation. The people exercises its power directly, as well as through state government bodies and local government bodies. While defining the referendum and elections as the supreme direct expression of power by the people, Paragraph 3 in the same Article of the Constitution of the Russian Federation does not set forth an exhaustive list of these forms of expression.

Considering a national vote as an additional measure (alongside having at least two thirds of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation approve the Law amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation) to guarantee that amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation are supported by the people of the Russian Federation, I believe that holding a vote of this kind will help better fulfil the principles set forth in Article 3 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

Federal Law No. 33-FZ On the Procedure for Adopting and Enacting Amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation dated March 4, 1998, specifies the procedure for adopting and enacting amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

