Bank of Russia cancels International Financial congress 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of Russia had to cancel its plans for the International Financial Congress, the Summer Macroeconomics School and the International Research Conference, which were set to take place in Saint Petersburg in July 2020. There are no plans to re-schedule these events for any other dates in 2020, and the dates of the International Financial Congress 2021 will be announced by the end of December 2020.

Photo: Dmitry Andreev / Roscongress

Although Bank of Russia believes it could possibly re-schedule the International Research Conference for Q4 2020, if the situation improves and the related restrictions are lifted. By the end of this August, the Bank of Russia will announce whether it would be possible to hold the Conference this year, and if that should be the case, will specify the new dates.

16 March 2020

