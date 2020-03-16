On March 17, Vladimir Putin will speak at an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Board and will hold a meeting with Government members

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On March 17, the President will speak at an expanded meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Office Board dedicated to the performance of prosecution agencies in 2019.

On the same day, the President will also hold a regular meeting with members of the Government. The meeting will focus on the development of the housing market. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister and Governor of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina Nabiullina ElviraGovernor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) will deliver reports on the subject. A number of other important current issues will also be discussed.

