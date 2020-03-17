Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Text of the Executive Order:

In accordance with parts 2 and 3 of Article 2 of the Russian Federation Law on amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation, On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects in the Organisation and Performance of Public Authority, I hereby declare:

1. Set April 22, 2020 as a date for nationwide vote on approving amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as envisaged by Article 1 of the Russian Federation Law on amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation, On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organisation and Performance of Public Authority.

2. Put the following question to national vote:

“Do you approve the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation?”

3. This Executive Order enters into force upon its official publication.

MIL OSI