Bank of Russia Bulletin released (12.03.2020)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 21 (2157) of 12 March 2020 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of federal laws and resolutions of the Russian Federation Government as of 1 February 2020.

Information about the Russian banking system as of 1 March 2020 is included.

The Bulletin publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-394, dated 6 March 2020, on the termination of activity of provisional administration to manage the Cheboksary-based credit institution Joint-stock Commercial Bank Chuvashcreditprombank.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-361, dated 3 March 2020, on extending the period of activity of the provisional administration to the second-tier consumer credit cooperative Tsentralnaya Narodnaya Kassa;

No. OD-382, dated 4 March 2020, on the revocation of the insurance licences from the Limited Liability Company Kompaniya Bankovskogo Strakhovaniya.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5300-U, dated 24 October 2019, ‘On the Criteria for Operations Suspended Pursuant to the Federal Law ‘On State Defence Order’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 3 March 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5391-U, dated 20 January 2020, ‘On the Procedure for Making Loan Loss Provisions by Microfinance Organisations’ (becomes effective 180 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 6 March 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5392-U, dated 22 January 2020, ‘On the Procedure for Authorised Credit Institution to Notify the Financial Monitoring Authority about Every Case of Refusal to Accept for Execution Orders to Perform Operations Prohibited pursuant to Articles 8.3 and 8.4 of Federal Law No. 275-FZ, Dated 29 December 2012, ‘On State Defence Order’ and about Every Case of Execution of Earlier Suspended Operations or Refusal to Execute an Earlier Suspended Operation’ (become effective from 1 October 2020; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 3 March 2020);

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-015-53-11-3/11, dated 4 March 2020, ‘On the Procedure for Calculating Insurance Reserves’.

12 March 2020

