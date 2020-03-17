The President will visit Crimea on March 18–19

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On March 18–19, Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to the Crimean Peninsula. In Sevastopol, he will meet with members of the public of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

In addition, the President will present state decorations to the Crimean Bridge builders and hold meetings with Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov Aksyonov SergeiGovernor of the Republic of Crimea and Acting Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev Razvozhayev MikhailActing Governor of Sevastopol .

MIL OSI