Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

I am very happy to see all of you.

I would like to congratulate you on today’s event– this is really a landmark for the entire country and especially for Sevastopol and Crimea.

A major event took place six years ago: the signing of the treaty on the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia. This was a fair and, as time has shown, long-expected event both for Crimeans and for the entire country.

At that time, people made an informed choice and it was so striking that any attempt to question it resulted in bewilderment and then a grin. I think those who question it realise the absurdity of such attempts.

To be continued.

MIL OSI