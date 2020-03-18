NSD begins disclosing share of non-resident investment in Russian government bonds

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The National Settlement Depository (NSD), part of the Moscow Exchange Group, has started publishing data on the share of Russian government bonds (OFZ) held by non-residents. Daily updates on the balances of OFZs per issue kept on accounts with the NSD will be published in the public domain.

The NSD expects the service to be helpful to analysts and experts responsible for analysis of the position of international investors in the ruble-denominated Russian sovereign debt market.

According to the NSD’s data, the share of OFZs on the accounts of foreign custodians and non-residents was 31.2% as of 31 December 2019, and increased to 32.3% as of 17 March 2020.

The data are available after registration on NSD’s website.

