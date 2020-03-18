Updated banknotes with a face value of 20 and 50 Belarusian rubles will be put into circulation on March 23, 2020 (Information statement)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Updated banknotes of the 2009 Series with a face value of 20 and 50 Belarusian rubles issued in 2020 will be put into circulation on March 23, 2020. The relevant decision was adopted by Resolution of the Board of the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus No. 74 dated March 13, 2020 as part of the measures taken to replace worn-out banknotes that are being withdrawn from circulation and optimize the security features of banknotes in circulation.

The security complex of updated banknotes with the 20 and 50 rubles denomination is enhanced by an additional watermark and a wider security thread. The banknote of 50 Belarusian rubles also include images with an optically variable effect.

The following changes were made in the design of the updated banknotes, in comparison with the banknotes with the 20 and 50 rubles denomination placed in circulation:

the requisite “Старшыня Праўлення” and signature facsimile are excluded;

the images of architectural constructions on the obverse of banknotes are brought in line with actual appearance and their names are given;

the year of issue “2020” is given instead of “2009”; and

the inscription “ПЯЦЬДЗЕСЯТ” on the banknote with a face value of 50 rubles is changed into “ПЯЦЬДЗЯСЯТ”.

The images of new banknotes and detailed information on their security features will be placed on the official website of the National Bank in the section “Banknotes and Coins” on March 23, 2020.

The banknotes of the 2020 year of issue were produced by the Joint-stock Company “Goznak” (the Russian Federation).

The banknotes of the 2009 Series of the 20 and 50 rubles denomination, which were issued in 2016, will remain the legal tender in the Republic of Belarus.

For information: the decision to update the circulating banknotes was taken by the Board of the National Bank in September 2018. In May 2019, the updated banknotes of the 2009 Series with the face value of 5 and 10 Belarusian rubles were put into circulation.

MIL OSI