Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 22-23 (2158-2159) of 18 March 2020 has been released.

The issue publishes the balance of payments, the international investment position and the external debt of the Russian Federation in January — September 2019.

18 March 2020

