Bank of Russia website to be updated on 21 March

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

An updated version of the Bank of Russia website will be launched on 21 March 2020. The new version features an improved website design, with all its services and functions operating as usual.

The website may be temporary unavailable during the maintenance, scheduled for 21-22 March.

The current version will be moved to www.old.cbr.ru. It will be kept up-to-date until 6 PM, 27 March 2020. The main version of the official website will be available at www.cbr.ru.

The old version will no longer be updated starting from 27 March 2020, 6 PM Moscow time. It will still be available as an archive.

17 March 2020

MIL OSI