Moscow Exchange response to coronavirus pandemic

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange is operating as normal amid high volatility and trading volumes. The Exchange is taking all necessary measures to ensure operational continuity of its infrastructure during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Exchange has seen sharply higher trading volumes across all its markets in recent days, both in the number of transactions and in monetary terms. The Derivatives Market and Equity Market have posted the strongest volume growth rates.

From the start of this year through yesterday, average daily trading volume (ADTV) on the Equity Market more than doubled YoY and reached RUB 96.6 billion (960,000 transactions). In March 2020 through yesterday, ADTV hit a record high of RUB 152.6 billion (1.7 mln transactions).

From the start of this year through yesterday, ADTV on the Derivatives Market grew more than 65% YoY to RUB 543.2 billion. In March 2020 through yesterday, ADTV reached RUB 842.8 billion (2.7 mln transactions).

Moscow Exchange employs robust trading, clearing and settlement technologies that have proven reliable in the current market conditions. All Group services are fully available to market participants and all systems are operating as normal.

The majority of MOEX’s employees have been instructed to work from home to ensure their well-being and support operational continuity of the company. Employees have all necessary tools and lines open to communicate with clients. The Exchange is taking all necessary actions on its premises to protect the health of its employees and to curb coronavirus.

The Exchange has developed an action plan to ensure continuity of trading processes under a variety of scenarios. Customers are the most important asset for any company. MOEX is in constant touch with market participants and is providing them with consultative and other support to help adapt their business processes to remote operations. Contact details of client managers as well as additional information in the FAQ format is available on MOEX’s website.

