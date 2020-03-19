Repo auctions (11:35)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
19/03/2020 as 11:34
Total bids received, millions of rubles
250,180.1
Total amount allotted, millions of rubles
250,180.1
Cut-off rate, % p. a.
6.0000
Weighted repo rate, % p.a.
6.0493
Minimum bid rate, % p. a
6.0000
Maximum bid rate, % p. a.
6.2350
Total amount allotted within limit, millions of rubles
250,180.1
Weighted average rate (within limit), % p. a.
6.0493
Term, days
1
Settlement date
19/03/2020
Maturity date
20/03/2020
The Bank of Russia REPO auctions minimum interest rates