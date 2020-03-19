Repo auctions (11:35)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

19/03/2020 as 11:34

Total bids received, millions of rubles

250,180.1

Total amount allotted, millions of rubles

250,180.1

Cut-off rate, % p. a.

6.0000

Weighted repo rate, % p.a.

6.0493

Minimum bid rate, % p. a

6.0000

Maximum bid rate, % p. a.

6.2350

Total amount allotted within limit, millions of rubles

250,180.1

Weighted average rate (within limit), % p. a.

6.0493

Term, days

1

Settlement date

19/03/2020

Maturity date

20/03/2020

The Bank of Russia REPO auctions minimum interest rates

