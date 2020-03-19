Risk parameters change on FX, Derivatives and Standardized OTC markets before trading session start

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

According to the Risk parameters methodology on FX market before trading session start on March 19, 2020 upper and lower bounds of price band and risk bounds will be changed on FX market. Market risk rates will be remain valid from March 20, 2020 and will be set as follows:

№

Ticker

Current market risk rates

New Market risk rates after bound changes and from 20.03.2020

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

USD

10%

12%

14%

15%

17%

19%

2

EUR

10%

12%

14%

15%

17%

19%

According to the Risk parameters methodology on Derivatives market before trading session start on March 19, 2020 upper and lower bounds of price band and risk bounds will be changed for futures on Derivatives market. Market risk rates will remain valid from 2 p.m. March 19, 2020 and will be set as follows:

№

Underlying

Current market risk rates

New Market risk rates after bound changes and from 2 p.m. 19.03.2020

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

Si

10%

12%

14%

15%

17%

19%

2

Eu

10%

12%

14%

15%

17%

19%

According to the Risk parameters methodology on Standardized OTC derivatives market before trading session start on March 19, 2020 FX risk rates will be changed. The risk rates will remain valid from 5 p.m. March 19, 2020 and will be set as follows:

№

Description

Currency

Current risk rates

New risk rates after changes and from 5 p.m. 19.03.2020

1

FX Risk Rate

USD

10%

15%

2

EUR

10%

15%

MIL OSI