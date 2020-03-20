Birthday greetings to Irina Antonova

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You have dedicated your whole life to a noble mission – the preservation of our invaluable cultural heritage, and you have won undisputed authority as a brilliant professional, an outstanding member of the Russian and international museum community, as well as a tireless enthusiast wholeheartedly devoted to your profession.”

Irina Antonova, Soviet and Russian art expert, celebrates her 98th birthday on March 20. She has been working at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts since 1945. She was museum Director from 1961 to 2013 and was appointed museum President in 2013.

Irina Antonova is a full holder of the Order for Services to the Fatherland, winner of the 2017 State Prize of the Russian Federation for outstanding achievements in humanitarian activities and holder of many Soviet, Russian, French, Italian and Japanese awards.

MIL OSI