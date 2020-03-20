Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

19-03-2020

On March 19, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov.

Foreign Ministers of Belarus and Russia discussed the intensification of cooperation to ensure unhindered arrival of Belarusian citizens through the territory of the Russian Federation and Russian citizens through the Republic of Belarus under the conditions of restrictions imposed by a number of countries.

The Belarusian side has identified urgent problems with repatriating Belarusian tourists stranded in Vnukovo airport and emphasized that Belarusian nationals should still be able to return home from faraway countries by flights booked with Russian airlines. An agreement was reached to step up joint efforts to find solutions to the pressing issues as fast as possible.

MIL OSI