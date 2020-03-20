Telephone conversation with President of Syria Bashar Assad

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The two presidents discussed the developments in Syria, including in the context of implementing the Russian-Turkish agreements of March 5, 2020, on stabilising the situation in the Idlib zone.

They also considered advances made in the context of the political process within the framework of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, as well as issues related to rendering humanitarian assistance to Syria.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Bashar al-Assad on the upcoming Muslim holiday, Isra and Miraj.

It was agreed to continue contacts at different levels.

MIL OSI