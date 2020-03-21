Greetings on the opening of the 7th International Trans-Siberian Art Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is wonderful that public and cultural activities in Russia’s regions are developing vigorously and becoming enriched through exciting and interesting projects, such as the Trans-Siberian Art Festival, whose mastermind and long-time artistic director is Vadim Repin. Largely due to his talent and truly endless creative energy, the Art Festival has always enjoyed immense success, boasting a rich concert and tour programme and providing its visitors with a wonderful opportunity to hear popular world premieres and classical music performances by music groups, renowned starts and young aspiring performers from different countries. And of course, the festival plays a major role in international cultural cooperation and boosting friendship and mutual understanding between people.“

The Trans-Siberian International Art Festival, which opened in Novosibirsk on Saturday, will feature only Russian performers. The festival’s programme, organised and led by violinist Vadim Repin, was adjusted due to the coronavirus outbreak, with international performances postponed until September.

