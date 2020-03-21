President of the Republic of Poland / News / Poland exempts crisis-hit micro-firms from social security dues

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Poland will exempt self-employed people and micro-companies from social security payments for three months if their revenues drop by more than 50 pct compared to February, President Andrzej Duda announced on Saturday.

The president said he had held a meeting with the prime minister and the development minister as well as heads of the state social security institution ZUS and state development bank BGK to discuss ways of making life easier for Polish businesses which have felt the impact of the spreading coronavirus epidemic.

On Wednesday, the government announced that entrepreneurs will have their social security premiums suspended for the period of the crisis. However, the president said, businesspeople were still worried that after the crisis period it would be next to impossible to get back to normal.

“After a long discussion we agreed to exempt all self-employed people and micro-companies from ZUS contributions for three months provided that their revenues have dropped by more than 50 percent compared to February 2020,” the president said.

Additionally, in the case of companies that decide to maintain jobs, the government will subsidise 40 percent of the average wage for each employee, Andrzej Duda also said.

The solutions will cost the government around PLN 13 bln (EUR bln) every month, the president said.

On Wednesday, the president and the government revealed a PLN 212 bln (EUR 46.43 bln) “anti-crisis shield,” whose five pillars include protection of jobs, healthcare funding, financial system stability, support for businesses and public investment.

Andrzej Duda said he has called a National Security Council meeting for Monday to discuss the government’s relief package with representatives of all Polish political groups represented in parliament. (PAP)

MIL OSI