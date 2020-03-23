Congratulations to Aslan Bzhania on his election President of Abkhazia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his message, the President of Russia noted:

“Your convincing victory in the election held in conditions of free voting proved your high authority among your compatriots.

I hope that your actions as President will help ensure the socioeconomic development of Abkhazia and the protection of its interests on the international stage.”

Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his readiness to work together with Aslan Bzhania to further strengthen the Russian-Abkhazian alliance.

