Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei holds negotiations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland J.Czaputowicz and Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure P.Naimski

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-03-2020

On March 20, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, held online negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Jacek Czaputowicz, and the Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure, Piotr Naimski

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the current situation caused by tough measures introduced by a number of countries due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. To this end, the Ministers touched on the issues of trade transit and the economy.

The issues of resolving situations with the return of Belarusian and Russian citizens from Poland, as well as Polish citizens coming from Belarus, were also considered.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for the expansion of Belarus-Poland cooperation. The Ministers noted a positive dynamic in the bilateral contacts in all spheres, as well as an increase in trade turnover between the two countries. Belarus-EU relations and the situation in the region were also considered.

During the conversation with Peter Naimsky, Vladimir Makei discussed the diversification of oil supplies to Belarus and possible cooperation between the sides in this area.

