Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-03-2020

On March 20, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Edgars Rinkevics.

During the conversation, the ministers reviewed the cooperation between all governmental agencies involved in the movement of citizens across the shared border.

The parties welcomed effective and constructive interaction between the two countries and noted the lack of serious systemic problems on this matter.

E.Rinkevics thanked Belarus for letting Latvian citizens transit via Minsk National Airport from the third countries.

The Foreign Ministers also discussed the possibilities of political contacts in the near future.

MIL OSI