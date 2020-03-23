Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-03-2020

On March 20, 2020 upon the initiative of the Belarusian side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Linas Linkevicius.

The discussion was focused on the return of Belarusians from Lithuania and Lithuanians from Belarus amid the coronavirus situation.

V.Makei thanked the Lithuanian government for its’ quick response to the issues pointed out by Belarus’ in the past few days.

The parties also considered increasing the throughput capacity of the Belarusian-Lithuanian border checkpoints for freight vehicles.

Vladimir Makei and Linas Linkevicius agreed to keep in touch in order to address issues related to the coronavirus situation in a prompt manner.

