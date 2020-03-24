Meeting on economic support measures

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the meeting were Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , presidential aides Dmitry Kalimulin Kalimulin DmitryAide to the President – Head of the Presidential Speechwriting Office and Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anton Kotyakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina Nabiullina ElviraGovernor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) .

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

This morning, I discussed with some of you the epidemiological situation in the country, specifically in Moscow and its environs. We spoke about additional measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, I asked you here today to discuss measures to support the economy. You are aware that, unfortunately, this pandemic is having a negative affect on the global economy, including the leading world economies. One way or another it is affecting our country, too. I am aware that the Government is working on this on a daily basis. Mr Mishustin reports to me on a daily basis.

I propose discussing the measures that you have already prepared and any additional measures that you think might be appropriate in the current situation.

