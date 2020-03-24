On March 25–26, Vladimir Putin will make working trip to Northwestern Federal District

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On March 25 at the Konstantin Palace, the President will hold a meeting of the Presidential Council for Culture and Art. As per tradition, on Culture Worker’s Day Vladimir Putin will award the 2019 Presidential Prize for Young Culture Professionals and the 2019 Presidential Prize for Writing and Art for Children and Young People.

On March 26, the President will visit the Severnaya Zvezda pharmaceutical factory, where he will also meet with members of the public from St Petersburg and Leningrad Region.

