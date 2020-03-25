Changes in the structure of federal executive bodies

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

To enhance the effectiveness of supervision in the field of healthcare, the President resolved that the Federal Service for Supervision of Healthcare will now report to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Russian Federation.

Corresponding amendments are made to Executive Order of the President of the Russian Federation No. 21 of January 21, 2020 On the Structure of Federal Executive Bodies, and to the structure of federal executive bodies approved by that Executive Order.

MIL OSI