Executive Order postponing the vote on amendments to the Constitution

To avoid health risks to citizens of the Russian Federation posed by the adverse epidemiological situation, the President resolved to amend Executive Order of March 17, 2020, On Setting a Date for a Nationwide Vote on Amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

The amendment stipulates that a separate Presidential Executive Order shall be issued to set the date of the nationwide vote to approve amendments to the Constitution provided for in Article 1 of the Russian Federation Law on introducing an amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organisation and Functioning of Public Authority.

