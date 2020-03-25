Executive Order postponing the vote on amendments to the Constitution

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English
To avoid health risks to citizens of the Russian Federation posed by the adverse epidemiological situation, the President resolved to amend Executive Order of March 17, 2020, On Setting a Date for a Nationwide Vote on Amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.
The amendment stipulates that a separate Presidential Executive Order shall be issued to set the date of the nationwide vote to approve amendments to the Constitution provided for in Article 1 of the Russian Federation Law on introducing an amendment to the Constitution of the Russian Federation, On Improving the Regulation of Certain Aspects of the Organisation and Functioning of Public Authority.