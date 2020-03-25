Meeting of the State Council working group on support for families with children

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Presidential Aide and State Council Secretary Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President and Novgorod Region Governor and Head of the State Council Working Group on Social Policy Andrei Nikitin Nikitin AndreiGovernor of Novgorod Region chaired a meeting of the State Council working group on measures to support families with children.

The meeting was attended by the heads of Russian regions who chair State Council working groups, representatives of the relevant federal and regional executive bodies, industry-specific business associations, as well as research and expert organisations.

The participants discussed practical measures to support families with children and analysed the best regional practices. Following the discussion, a plan of further actions has been formulated.

To reduce the risk of the coronavirus infection spreading, meetings of the State Council working groups will be held as videoconferences.

