Moscow Exchange operations during public holidays from 30 March to 3 April 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

To ensure the orderly functioning of the financial market and continuity of services for market participants, Moscow Exchange will provide only the most needed trading, clearing and settlement services during Russia public holidays from 30 March to 3 April 2020.

The Exchange will operate as it usually does during the long public holidays in Russia (such as New Year or May holidays), subject to the following rules:

– The main trading session on the Equity & Bond, Money, Commodities and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets, as well as the main and evening trading sessions on the Derivatives, FX and Precious Metals Markets will be run according to the regular time schedule;

– Trades will be settled on a daily basis.

Please note that during the upcoming holiday week, Moscow Exchange will only support continuity for the trading, clearing and settlement processes. All other MOEX services will not be available.

The online Moscow Exchange Forum scheduled for 1 April has been moved to the latter day, which will be announced in due course. Meetings of user committees and working groups that have been planning in an online format are now cancelled.

