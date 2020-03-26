On the participation of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko in negotiations with the Canadian side on the prospects for cooperation in agriculture and food

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On March 26, 2020, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, held a video conference with representatives of Canadian state institutions and business.

The Belarusian side was represented at the conference by the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food, Igor Brylo, Director General of JSC ”MinskExpo“, Vladimir Bulavitsky, Director of the National Center for Marketing and Price Study, Valery Sadokho, members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, production and consulting companies. Members of Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association, Export Development Canada, Canadian Commercial Corporation as well as representatives of the agro-industrial complex participated from the Canadian side. The total number of conference participants exceeded 40 people.

The parties substantively discussed issues of bilateral trade in agricultural products and the possibility of developing cooperation in the framework of agricultural complexes of the two countries.

