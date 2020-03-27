Ambassador of Belarus V.Beskosty meets the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

27-03-2020

On March 27, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Turkmenistan, Vyacheslav Beskosty, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Vepa Hadzhiev.

Issues of bilateral agenda, including measures taken by Belarus and Turkmenistan to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as to protect the interests of citizens abroad were discussed.

The parties noted the friendly nature of relations and a high level of cooperation between Belarus and Turkmenistan in overcoming the negative consequences of the epidemiological situation in the world.

