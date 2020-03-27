Greetings on National Guard Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade officers, veterans,

Please accept my best wishes on your professional holiday, National Guard Day.

Thank you for your service, for the impeccable accomplishment of the complicated and responsible missions set to the Russian National Guard, such as the fight against terrorism and extremism, reliable control of arms sales and the protection of the main state facilities, infrastructure and cargo.

One more responsibility that calls for your special attention and mobilisation is maintaining law and order as well as public safety during public, political, sports and cultural events. In all of these cases you are required to act resolutely and effectively, as well as, which I would like to emphasise, in strict accordance with the law, giving priority attention to the rights and interests of our citizens and based on their trust and respect.

I know that the men and officers of the Russian National Guard are proud of their glorious history and uphold their combat traditions, fulfilling their orders honourably and in full despite any difficulties and risk to their lives.

I have no doubt that the National Guard will continue to act firmly, concertedly and reliably, while continuing to upgrade the training and professionalism of personnel and strengthening interaction with their colleagues from other agencies in the interests of national security and the safety of Russian citizens.

I wish the military and civilian personnel of the National Guard every success, prosperity and all the best to their families and loved ones.

Congratulations on the holiday once again.

MIL OSI