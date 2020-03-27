Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

25 March 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended greetings to Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou as the country celebrates Independence Day.

The head of state emphasized that the two nations boast a rich centuries-long history and cultural heritage, share spiritual values that create a robust foundation for the development of constructive interstate ties.

“I am confident that we need an intensified bilateral dialogue at all the levels. I believe that the relations between out countries will continue developing on the principles of friendship, mutual respect and joint efforts to support and expand security measures and trust on the European continent,” the president said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished strong health and wellbeing to Katerina Sakellaropoulou and peace and prosperity to the people of Greece.

