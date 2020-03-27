Meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus Cui Qiming

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

24 March 2020

Belarus seeks to boost trade and economic cooperation with China overcoming a certain gap which emerged in connection with the difficult epidemiological situation, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Belarus Cui Qiming on 24 March.

According to the president, the sides need to discuss a number of topics regarding the current moment and future prospects. “No one and nothing, no coronaviruses, can impede the development of our bilateral relations,” he said.

Commenting on the development of the trade and economic cooperation, Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “I have not noticed a decline. Yes, there has been a pause (you know it is not connected with Belarus). But we take it normally.”

According to the president, now it is essential to focus on the restoration of interaction. “We need not only to restore, resume our cooperation with China, but also to ramp it up this year overcoming a certain gap. We can do it. And we will,” he stressed.

The head of state recalled that a number of projects, including the ones to build a swimming pool and a stadium, are implemented in Belarus with China’s assistance. “These will be exemplary construction projects. I want to have these two Chinese objects in the center of Europe where we will host (and we already have confirmations from international organizations) large-scale international competitions,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.

MIL OSI