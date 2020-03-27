Moscow Exchange to hold AGM in absentia

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 27 March 2020, the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board took the decision to convene this year’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in absentia.

The decision was made in light of measures taken by the federal and local authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in view of the law authorizing Russian joint stock companies to conduct the meeting of shareholders by absentee ballot in 2020.

The Moscow Exchange AGM will take place on 28 April 2020. The record date for participation in the AGM is 3 April 2020.

Shareholders of Moscow Exchange (individuals and legal entities) may participate in the AGM by completing electronic voting ballots using the E-voting platform, via the registrar STATUS’s online Shareholder Account platform or by sending a hard copy ballot by post.

To participate in the AGM, an individual shareholder needs only to have the registered account with the State Services Portal (Gosuslugi) or obtain a one-time login and password from the registrar STATUS.

More than 63,000 individuals and nearly 1,000 legal entities are shareholders of Moscow Exchange. The company’s free float stands at 63%, one of the highest among Russian corporates.

At the meeting, shareholders will vote on the dividend for 2019 and name new members of the Supervisory Board. The meeting agenda and materials are available on MOEX’s website.

MIL OSI