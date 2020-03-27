On March 28, Moscow Kremlin facade lighting will be switched off for Earth Hour

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Earth Hour is an annual international event held by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). It is aimed at promoting a responsible attitude to the environment. People who join the event switch off their lights and electrical appliances for one hour on a specific day. The lighting of architectural landmarks in various countries is also switched off.

Earth Hour is the largest mass event in history. In 2019, over 7,500 cities in 190 countries took part in it, with lights switched off at more than 18,000 landmarks.

In accordance with Vladimir Putin’s decision, the Moscow Kremlin has taken part in the event since 2013.

MIL OSI