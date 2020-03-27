Telephone conversation with Latvia President Egils Levits

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

24 March 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko and his Latvian counterpart Egils Levits have had a phone conversation at the initiative of the Latvian side.

Top on the agenda of the conversation was the visit of the Belarusian head of state to Riga. The visit was postponed to a later date as Latvia had declared a state of emergency. Aleksandr Lukashenko underlined that Belarus learned the news about it with understanding. The new dates will be agreed upon by diplomats.

In the run-up to the personal meeting, the heads of state discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation, mostly trade and economic relations. Other areas of mutual interest include cargo transportation, energy transit and cooperation in the manufacturing industry.

The presidents also discussed preparations for the 2021 IIHF World Championship that will be co-hosted by Belarus and Latvia.

