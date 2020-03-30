Belarus is in the process of discussing with the IMF the attraction of financing to overcome the impact of the rapidly deteriorating global economic situation (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus hold the discussion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of a financial support in the face of economic challenges stemming from the worsening global economic situation and the coronavirus pandemic.

The talks are about the IMF Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), which provides member countries with the financial assistance to support the authorities’ policies in response to the emergency financing needs.

Earlier, the IMF announced its readiness to provide up to USD40 billion to the middle-income countries on the backdrop of the rapidly deteriorating global economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Based on the RFI’s access conditions, the Republic of Belarus can be eligible for approximately USD900 million.

