Meeting with Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoys

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon,

As you know, yesterday a list of instructions on the measures I mentioned in my Address to the Nation on March 25 was published. Some of them directly concern spheres under the responsibility of regional authorities. I am asking you as Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoys to ensure their implementation locally.

This fully applies to the decisions of the Government Coordination Council and the State Council working group to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Let me note that effective cooperation between the local, regional and federal bodies and their joint work in the same tune and around the clock play a pivotal role.

There must be no complacency, but calm, confident and reliable work promoting Russians’ trust, including regular and objective updates about developments and measures taken. This is the best response to any provocations, stupid rumours and malicious assumptions.

I am addressing you as well as representatives of all government levels: our actions must be reasoned and professional. This is the approach that allowed us to gain time and restrain the explosive spread of the coronavirus over the course of the past weeks. We must use this time fully and effectively.

