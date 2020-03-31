Accreditation for journalists to cover the events celebrating the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945 closed

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Accreditation requests were to be submitted only at www.may9.ru.

The organisers reserve the right to refuse accreditation without giving any reason.

After completing online accreditation procedure, journalists can pick up their accreditation badges at the Accreditation Centre (7, Mokhovaya St).

The list of accredited journalists as well as information about the accreditation badge pickup procedure and the Accreditation Centre’s working hours will be published after April 27, 2020, at the www.may9.ru website.

Email: accredit@may9.ru

MIL OSI