Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The main item on the agenda will be the spring field work in 2020 and long-term planning in the agro-industrial complex with consideration for the crisis circumstances. Deputy Prime Minister Viktoriya Abramchenko Abramchenko VictoriaDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev Patrushev DmitryMinister of Agriculture will deliver reports.

A number of current issues will also be addressed.

MIL OSI