Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

01-04-2020

On April 1, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu.

The Ministers paid special attention to the situation with coronavirus. The sides noted an effective cooperation between the two countries on the matter of assistance in returning of the citizens to their homeland. The parties expressed mutual gratitude for the constructive cooperation on this issue.

Prospects for the development of Belarusian-Estonian relations were discussed, including the organization of the visit of U.Reinsalu to Belarus, as well as cooperation within international organizations.

