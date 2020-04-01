Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the UAE

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On April 1, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Anwar Gargash.

The parties exchanged views on the development of the global situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, measures taken in both countries to combat the spread of coronavirus infection were discussed. The sides agreed on the need to coordinate the efforts of the entire world community in order to effectively face and overcome this challenge.

The Foreign Ministers also briefly touched upon the issues of bilateral cooperation and discussed trade and economic bilateral agenda.

V.Makei and A.Gargash agreed to further maintain working contacts and hold a bilateral meeting as soon as possible.

