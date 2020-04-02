Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in March 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for March 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In March 2020, total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 48.8% to reach an all-time record of RUB 98.8 trln.

All markets posted growth, led by the Equity Market (up 4 times), Derivatives Market (up 2.3 times), Money Market (+49.4%), FX Market (+32%) and Bond Market (+ 21.6%). Trading volumes in the Equity & Bond Market, Derivatives Market, CCP-cleared repos and GCC repos achieved record highs.

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in March 2020 more than doubled to reach RUB 5,183.7 bln (March 2019: RUB 2,497.6 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units surged more than four-fold to RUB 3,080.7 bln, (March 2019: RUB 768.6 bln). ADTV rose by 281.7% to RUB 146.7 bln (March 2019: RUB 38.4 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds increased by 21.6% to RUB 2,103.0 bln (March 2019: RUB 1,729.2 bln). ADTV was RUB 100.1 bln (March 2019: RUB 86.4 bln).

Seventy new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,243.9 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 521.9 bln) were placed in March 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes more than doubled to reach RUB 15.6 trln (March 2019: RUB 6.7 trln) or 278.7 mln contracts (March 2019: 115.6 mln), of which 273.2 mln contracts were futures and 5.5 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 744.7 bln (March 2019: RUB 336.3 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 407.0 bln (March 2019: RUB 631.8 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover rose 32% to reach RUB 36.3 trln (March 2019: RUB 27.5 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 11.7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 24.6 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,727.1 bln (USD 23.6 bln), compared to RUB 1,374.0 bln (USD 21.1 bln) in March 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover added 49.4% and reached RUB 40.4 trln (March 2019: RUB 27.0 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,923.1 bln (March 2019: RUB 1,351.7 bln).

Turnover in CCP-cleared repos increased by 43.7% to RUB 23.7 trln and GCC repo segment turnover increased by 36.1% to RUB 6.2 trln.

MIL OSI